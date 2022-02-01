￼Irby Recuses Herself from School Board Removal Cases
Circuit Court Judge Jeanette A. Irby on Tuesday recused herself from hearing the cases to remove School Board members Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) on Jan. 31.
On Jan. 5, Irby heard motions to allow the group Fight for Schools, which collected petition signatures in the recall drive, to intervene, and to disqualify Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj from the cases.
In mid-January, Irby’s clerk told parties that the judge would be ruling on those motions soon. Now, the motions will be argued before a different judge. As other Loudoun judges recused themselves from a similar previous case involved then-School Board member Beth Barts, the Sheridan and Reaser cases are expected to be heard by a judge appointed by the state Supreme Court.
A scheduling hearing is set for Feb. 7 in the cases in advance of a previously scheduled Feb. 23 motions hearing.
3 thoughts on “￼Irby Recuses Herself from School Board Removal Cases”
Why?
We really need legislation to reform the recall statute in Virginia. In its current form, it’s too vulnerable to abuse. Meanwhile, it would be wonderful if recall organizers cease & desist. What they did to Leslee King is difficult to forgive. They shouldn’t be allowed to do the same thing to Brenda Sheridan & Atoosa Reaser. There’s no need to clog the civil courts with such nonsense. Happy Year of the Tiger Loudoun!
I don’t blame her at all for recusing herself. Loudoun has gone absolutely insane.