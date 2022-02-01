￼Irby Recuses Herself from School Board Removal Cases

Circuit Court Judge Jeanette A. Irby on Tuesday recused herself from hearing the cases to remove School Board members Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) on Jan. 31.

On Jan. 5, Irby heard motions to allow the group Fight for Schools, which collected petition signatures in the recall drive, to intervene, and to disqualify Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj from the cases.

In mid-January, Irby’s clerk told parties that the judge would be ruling on those motions soon. Now, the motions will be argued before a different judge. As other Loudoun judges recused themselves from a similar previous case involved then-School Board member Beth Barts, the Sheridan and Reaser cases are expected to be heard by a judge appointed by the state Supreme Court.

A scheduling hearing is set for Feb. 7 in the cases in advance of a previously scheduled Feb. 23 motions hearing.