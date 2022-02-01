Attempted Murder Charge Dropped in Outlet Mall Stabbing

The suspect in the Dec. 28 stabbing at the Leesburg Premium Outlets on Tuesday waived his right to a preliminary hearing after the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office dropped a charge of attempted murder.

Corinthian Witcher, 34, of Bristow, now faces a charge of malicious wounding and a sentence of five to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, a 911 caller at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28 reported that a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed outside a store at the mall. The caller said a man ran away, armed with a knife, toward the Sycamore Hill neighborhood behind the outlets. Witcher was found nearby and taken into custody without further incident. Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh agreed to the reduction in charges during a Feb. 1 hearing after being told by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office that the victim had agreed to the changes to avoid having to testify during a trial and to achieve a quicker conclusion to the case.

The victim is expected to testify during the sentencing phase of the case after it moves to Circuit Court for adjudication.