Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling

Editor: The Board of Supervisors recently passed several special exceptions that are going to harm the rural nature of Bles Park. This park has the highest density of flora and fauna in Loudoun County. We had more online signatures, voicemails, emails, letters, letters to the editor and comments in a shorter time about Bles Park than the county board received on any matter besides Metro. The supervisors ignored the recommendations of their own Planning Commission and constituents.

The first phase increases the impervious surface by 300,000 square feet with phase 2 adding 150,000 more square feet of impervious surface. 160 parking places, skateboard parks, pickleball and tennis courts, kayak launch and road plus parking places, dog park, nine pavilions this in a park that is at the confluence of Broad Run and the Potomac River. Juli Briskman is my supervisor in the Algonkian District and ran as an environment friendly candidate, she has proven with her votes to up-zone all manner of projects to be anything but.

Fast forward to the Hidden Lane Landfill/Askergrens housing project. By right 62 homes are allowed next to the wetlands and floodplain that makes up much of this property. Christopher Companies wants to build 124 homes on the dump.

Part of this buildout is on an EPA superfund site that has TCE, a degreaser polluting the wells in our district.

The proposed remediation is not foolproof and with more homes being switched to county water the level will rise in the fissures feeding wells in the rest of Broad Run Farms. Undetected TCE concentrations to be filtered through wells to the Potomac River. It has been 35 years since the landfill was closed. Thirty-six homes have filtration systems because of this pollution with an additional 88 threatened. Testing has focused on TCE and should have a more complete battery of tests completed before by right housing can proceed.

In addition to health concerns there is increased traffic, school population, impervious surface, unfiltered runoff, decreased safe areas for wildlife and indigenous flora. As with Bles Park, Christopher Companies has a wish list and will settle for any increase in density. Bait and switch ask for more than you want and settle for more than you need. The ideal remedy would be designating the area the Algonkian Wildness with minimal trails.

We tried the options available with the Bles Park proffer, failed miserably, the Hidden Lane is a build out that does not benefit the community nor the environment in any manner.

Jonathan Erickson, Sterling