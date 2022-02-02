Mrs. Patricia G. Dant, 87, of Lovettsville, Virginia passed from this life on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth R. Dant, whom she was happily married to for 65 years.

Pat, as she was lovingly known, had a personality as big as her heart. She was outgoing, very loving, and deeply caring. She truly left an impression on everyone she met.

Pat was an extremely talented artist. She loved animals, and was a passionate advocate for them. She worked in the PG County School System, and in later years retired from NALC. She was very active with Catholic Daughters, St. Mary’s Church, and the Lovettsville Lions Club as well as the Community Advisory Board.

Pat is survived by her children, Bonnie Giuffre and her husband Michael, Steve Dant and his wife Denise, her brother-in-law Donald Dant and sister-in-law Janet Daymude. Her grandchildren include Jaime Senesi, Lisa Wahl, Michelle Small and Kyle Dant. Pat also has six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Roberta Broughman, her son James Dant, Twin daughters, and her Grandson Joseph Dant.

Pat was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Petersville, MD where she will be laid to rest. A public “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a later date.

Suggested donations in her memory can be made to the ASPCA, American Lung Association, or St. Francis-St. Mary & Holy Family.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared atwww.staufferfuneralhome.com.