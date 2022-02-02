Rumble Boxing Planned in Ashburn

Rumble Boxing, a boxing-inspired full-body workout, plans to enter the Northern Virginia market for the first time with an Ashburn location to open this summer.

The boutique boxing concept is focused on high-intensity training, split evenly between boxing and resistance workouts.

Founded in 2017, Rumble features 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workouts crafted around water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. The company was started in the Chelsea area of New York City and has expanded into Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Chicago.

The Ashburn location is owned by Maria and Brad Grenke, who plan to open multiple locations in Northern Virginia.

“After successful careers in finance and technology, we were looking for our next chapter and Rumble was the perfect fit,” Maria Grenke stated. “Brad and I met at a martial arts studio and spent the formative years of our relationship training together. We were part of an inclusive community, developed fighting skills—in and out of the ring—and always put in the work.

For more information, go torumbleboxinggym.com/location/ashburn.