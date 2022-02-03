Biberaj Defends Prosecutorial Work, Pushes for More Funding￼

Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj defended her office’s work and pushed for more funding from the county Board of Supervisors during a more than two-hour “State of Justice” online presentation Wednesday night.

She also framed her office’s job as bringing a more humane and compassionate eye to the justice system.

“We never lose sight of the fact that we’re dealing with human beings. Individuals ask us, ‘well, what is the role of the prosecutor?’ And a lot of times it’s believed to be that to prosecute. That is, someone’s job is to convict. And that actually is not the role of the prosecutor,” Biberaj said. “The role of the prosecutor is a very distinctive role in a criminal justice system, and that is to be a minister of justice. We had a duty to seek justice, not to merely convict.”

She argued a more enlightened approach to prosecution is both more effective and saves money overall, such as by reducing the number of people held in jail.

“If we’re single-minded, we can convict and try to incarcerate, but guess what this society has taught us? It doesn’t work that way. It doesn’t work that way because it’s not successful,” Biberaj said. “We, as a society, spend billions and billions of dollars incarcerating people. And what is the pattern for the majority of them? They return back to our communities, and if there’s not stability in that return, then what ends up happening is we have recidivism.”

By way of example, she told a story of a man charged with eight felonies in 2020 for stealing lunch from a grocery store on a daily basis. She said her office learned he was a homeless veteran with mental health issues.

“We can look at it and say sure, hey, the facts support that this person committed felonies and numerous ones, but the real challenge is, what do we then do?” she said.

Her office instead connected the person with veterans’ services to provide him housing, counseling and stability.

“Guess what? He won’t be going back to that store stealing lunch anymore. And for a veteran in our community to have to resign to that action, that’s a black mark on our community,” she said.

With the county Board of Supervisors set to begin budget deliberations in earnest next week, she said the office needs more funding.

“When you allowed me to represent you as the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County, I made some huge commitments. I have to be honest—I did not realize the limitation that I would have in the ability to be able to provide these services because I didn’t have control of the resources,” Biberaj said. “That is a huge challenge. So, what we’re doing is, we’re inviting our Board of Supervisors members to come over, watch what we do, come see what we do, come see where our taxpayer dollars are going. And most importantly, come see why we need more.”

Last year, Biberaj’s was the only county office not to see its annual funding request fully approved, amid concerns over her handling of domestic violence cases. Her office’s handling of those kinds of sensitive cases is again under fire this year—one supervisor, Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin), works for the law firm that defended the 14-year-old who admitted to two sexual assaults in Loudoun high schools, events that garnered national attention for the school system’s handling of them. He said the second offense happened after the boy was released from detention, after Biberaj’s office was not ready on the appointed trial date. Under Virginia law juveniles cannot be held pre-trial for longer than 21 days.

Biberaj has said that delay was after consultation with the family of the first victim; the family has said that is not true.

Biberaj also trumpeted her attorneys’ diverse backgrounds—many were not previously prosecutors.

“You, Loudoun County, have the luxury, the benefit and the good fortune to be represented by these attorneys [present] and about 15 others in our office who are the most dedicated group of people that I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” Biberaj said. “… We come from a very diverse background. We don’t have a cookie-cutter team that is all prosecutors, and that’s the only path of legal education, and/or experience that they’ve had. We have individuals who were from legal services, we have individuals from the Public Defender’s Office, from the county attorney’s, from different prosecutors’ offices, it goes on and on and on.”

The State of Justice was scheduled to be available as a Facebook Live stream; when that did not work, about an hour into the presentation Biberaj posted a link to a GoToMeeting stream in the Facebook event.