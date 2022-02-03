Frances Frothingham Wire, 96

Frances (Fran) Frothingham Wire, 96, of Lovettsville, VA, died January 26, 2022 at the Adler Center in Aldie, VA surrounded by family.

She was the wife of the late Robert Lamar Wire, whom she married in 1945. Fran grew up in Hyattsville, MD and was the daughter of James Robert Frothingham and Mary Travers Frothingham.

Fran spent her early adult years raising a family of five daughters before taking a banking job in her early 40’s. She started as a teller at Commercial and Farmers bank in Ellicott City, MD, and 20+ years later retired as a Vice President. Following retirement, Fran and her daughters operated Georges Mill Farm Bed and Breakfast in the 160-year-old house in Lovettsville where her family has lived since Civil War days.

Surviving are five daughters and their partners: Sue Smith and Ruth Crocker, Jan Wire and Keith Van Damm, Donna and Louis Kroiz, Sara and John Genco, all of the Lovettsville area, and Carol Miller of Colorado; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Family and friends will remember Fran as a great listener and a sharp card player. She also enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, hatching butterflies, and having lunch with friends.

A Memorial will take place at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lovettsville Historical Society where she was a long time member.

