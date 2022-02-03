Janie Jones, 86

Janie Jones of Hamilton, Virginia, a loving wife, and mother of four children and seven grandchildren, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022 at the age of 86.

Janie lived a full and joyful life, spending 65 of her 86 years happily married to her college sweetheart, Reg Jones.

Born in Evanston, Illinois, she attended Riverside-Brookfield High School, where she graduated summa cum laude. An essay she wrote in her senior year won first prize and was placed under the cornerstone of the school where it remains today. She attended Lake Forest College on a full scholarship and graduated as a member of the Kappa Alpha honor society.

While in college, she met Reg and they married on December 1, 1956. Because her grandmother was bedridden and unable to attend the service, General Electric placed a speakerphone in the church so her grandmother could hear the service while in bed wearing a radio headset – an historic first at the time. She and Reg moved to Virginia after Reg was drafted into the US Army and stationed at Fort Belvoir. While at Fort Belvoir, she taught fourth grade from 1957 to 1958.

For thirty years, Janie was an active member of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House in Alexandria, Virginia where she was an Elder, served as Moderator of both the Board of Deacons and Presbyterian Women, as well as teacher and Director of the Preschool. After retiring, she and Reg moved to Hamilton, Virginia where they joined Catoctin Presbyterian Church in Waterford. There she served as Moderator of Presbyterian Women, chaired the Christian Education Committee, organized the first CROP Walk, served as Elder-Commissioner to the 216th General Assembly (PCUSA), and was a member of the Social Justice Committee for the National Capital Presbytery. She was also a member and past officer of P.E.O., an international educational and philanthropic organization devoted to higher education for women.

Janie loved to draw and paint with watercolors, an interest that began in the 5th grade when she received a set of colored pencils and a sketch book for Christmas. She was the President of the Loudoun Sketch Club and member of the Loudoun Arts Council, and regularly exhibited her work on the Western Loudoun Artists Studio tour. Her artwork is still on display at the Government Center in downtown Leesburg, Virginia.

In Hamilton, she served in various leadership roles, including President of the Hamilton Book Club from 2003 to 2005, as well as a member of the Loudoun Preservation Society. She enjoyed gardening at her home. She also loved animals and had dogs as her companions since she was two years old. Janie loved to travel in the U.S. and abroad, taking at least one extended trip a year with family members.

Janie is survived by her husband, Reg Jones, her children and grandchildren, Rebecca and Ron Malsam and their sons, Michael, Kendall, and Jackson, Cathy Jones, Liz Jones-Torres, and her son, Vince, Rebecca and Reggie Jones and their sons, Ryan and Nicolas, and her brother, Ken Carnahan. She was predeceased by her grandson, Gregory Malsam.

Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 140 S. Nursery Ave., Purcellville, VA 20132. A private funeral service and burial will be held for family and a celebration of life service will be held when the weather warms.

Janie will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery at 25 N Laycock St, Hamilton, VA 20158. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Presbyterian Women of Cactoctin (PWOC), 15565 High St, Waterford, VA 20197.