Letter: Rebecca Reeder, Leesburg

Editor: Regarding the article “Council Clamping Down on Donation Boxes,” an issue highlighted by this newspaper once before over the past year, I believe it is shortsighted for the Leesburg Town Council members and town zoning staff to potentially eliminate or penalize through fees this method of making donations for others in an already financially stressed environment.

The bins depicted in this article—the green Better World Books bin for books and the yellow Planet Aid bins for clothes and shoes —are avenues to help others in need. For years, I have visited this very area three or four times a week to monitor whether either one had overflow and then immediately called the posted telephone number so that they may respond in a timely manner to retrieve donations left there. The photograph showed a lamp and vacuum cleaner, an obvious prohibited dumping situation, not the fault of Planet Aid, but time and time again they retrieve all articles left, even cleaning up the excessive dumping of computers, monitors, an excessive amount of household goods, and, today, a child’s bike and games left outside the bins. We should be paying Planet Aid $250 each month for the cleanup of dumped materials that have nothing to do with clothes or shoes. And, yes, there are other bin organizations that are not so responsive in Leesburg, such as the red box bins and perhaps others that may require attention.

As a resident for many decades, these bins have been most helpful to me to be able to deliver almost new books (yes, I love to read) 24/7 while other potential donation organizations have restricted times and days of acceptance although are equally helpful overall. The potential exists that without these bins people are going to do their unauthorized dumping elsewhere or in other public trash containers, which eventually land in the dump. What is the cost of saving then? I ask that we make every effort to aid these organizations in their service to us.

Rebecca Reeder, Leesburg