Pedestrians, Driver Hurt in Leesburg Crash

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a crash involving two cars and two pedestrians that happened Wednesday night on Plaza Street.

According to the report, shortly after 6 p.m. Feb. 2, department dispatchers received reports of a crash near the Leesburg Public Safety Center on Plaza Street involving two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle.

The first responding officer found one of the pedestrians trapped under a vehicle. The officer with the help of bystanders lifted the vehicle and freed her. Officers provided medical treatment until rescue crews arrived.

The preliminary investigation determined that a northbound vehicle had stopped for two women who were crossing Plaza Street NE in a marked crosswalk. A second northbound vehicle struck the rear of the stopped vehicle. The stopped vehicle then hit the pedestrians.

Both pedestrians and the driver of the stopped vehicle were transported by ambulance to a hospital. The driver and one of the pedestrians were treated for injuries described as minor. The other pedestrian was listed in stable condition Thursday, according to the department.

The driver of the second vehicle remained on-scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Officer S. Winkler at 703-771-4564 or at swinkler@leesburgva.gov, or Officer T. Lotz at 703-771-4578 or at tlotz@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.