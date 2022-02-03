Sheriff’s Office Seeks Robbery Suspect

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspect involved in the overnight robbery of a Sterling convenience store.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 3, the man walked into the 7-Eleven store on Algonkian Parkway and demanded money. He implied he had a firearm and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the report.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 6-feet tall, weighing 150-165 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a green and white hat with an orange brim, and black shoes. He left the scene in a newer model white Toyota pickup truck, possibly a Tundra or Tacoma.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.