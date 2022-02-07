Cornerstone Chapel Plans School at Middleburg Academy Site

Cornerstone Chapel plans to open a Christian school in fall 2023 on the site of Middleburg Academy near Middleburg.

Cornerstone Christian Academy will begin offering grades K-8, and will add a grade each year after until it offers it reaches 12thgrade. Pastor Gary Hamrick made the announcement to his congregation on Sunday morning, sharing that the likely settlement date for the purchase of the school will be in August 2022.

On its website, the church shared that it is under contract to purchase the campus.The 90-acre Middleburg Academy property was purchased by JK Moving Founder and CEO Chuck Kuhn in July 2021, with plans to add land to the adjacent Middleburg Training Center, which he purchased in 2017, and to return the campus to educational use by leasing it to a private school operator.

The grounds feature two primary academic buildings, totaling nearly 84,000 feet, and four residential dwellings, including a manor house dating back to the 1920s.The property has been used for private schools since 1965 when the Notre Dame Academy, then a Catholic boarding school for girls, opened. In 1990, it became a co-educational Catholic day school. In 2000, the school was purchased by the board of trustees and by 2009 transitioned to be became the Middleburg Academy operating as a fully independent, nonsectarian school. It closed in 2018.

Cornerstone is soliciting for interested families and donors. According to the website, the school plans to offer scholarships. The school is not yet enrolling students and has not yet set tuition rates.

During the announcement, Hamrick pointed to the School Board and school administration’s handling of a sexual assault scandal in schools.

“What can we do to help rescue students, parents and teachers from the school system? And create an environment where students can learn and teachers can teach with a biblical worldview to help equip the next generation so they can be true to their biblical mission of winning their world for Christ?” Hamrick said.

Hamrick said that many of the plans are in the early phases. The purchase includes five school buses, which he said could be used to bus students from the church’s Leesburg campus to the school. He said the grounds could facilitate about 500 students.

It was welcomed news to members of the Cornerstone Chapel community. The church’s Facebook post announcing the school was shared hundreds of times in less than a day. A spokeswoman for the church said that thousands of people visited a pre-registration page after the announcement.

The news comes just months after Loudoun County Public Schools recorded a 7% drop-off from projected enrollment – missing about 5,000 students.

Cornerstone Christian Academy will be the second Christian school to open in as many years in the county.Evergreen Christian School opened in Leesburglast fall to high school students.