Eura Lee Hudgins Lewis, 1929-2022

The Honorable Eura Lee Hudgins Lewis of Middleburg, VA, passed January 25, 2022.

She was the first Black woman elected to the Middleburg Town Council and was a champion of efforts to preserve the town’s history. She was the founder of the Middleburg Museum Foundation, which went on to acquire the Pink Box that serves as a town museum and visitors center.

She was born March 27, 1929, and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Lewis and a daughter, Carla L. Gregory. She is survived by a daughter, Merley L. Lewis; three granddaughters, Adriene Gregory, Rachel Ledbetter (Titus) and Christina Gregory; three great-grandchildren; son-in-law, The Honorable Roger Gregory (Velda); sister, Julia Marie Brown; three sisters-in-law, Jennie Hudgins, Juanita Hudgins, Katie Wines; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A public viewing and reflections will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., with private services 11 a.m., at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA 20187. Pastor Rodney L. Smith Sr. will officiate and her nephew, Rev. Cornelius Ogburn, will deliver the eulogy. Services will be streamed live precisely at 11 a.m. at https://www.gotfaithnow.org/watch-live.

Interment at Mt. Morris Community Cemetery in Hume.

[Joynes Funeral Home]