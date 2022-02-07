Flagship Opens Massive Ashburn Car Wash

Ashburn is now home to the largest indoor car wash facility in theUnited States with the opening of the newestFlagship Carwashlocation along Loudoun County Parkway.

The 65,000-square-foot building features a state-of-the-art facility operation offering side-by-side double wash tunnels, 22 free vacuum stations, 10 detailing bays, and three dry-belt conveyors for full-service interior cleaning. A full-service car wash will average only 13 minutes, according to the company.

Flagship Carwash operates 15 locations in the region, with plans to add more. The expansion plan envisions a “hub and spoke” model, with full service centers offering interior and exterior washes serving as hubs surrounded by express service centers offering only exterior washes. The new Ashburn location across from the One Loudoun will be a hub for several nearby express locations opening this month.

“Flagship Carwash Centers has been a family owned and operated business since 1986,” owner Guy Paolozzi stated. “We are committed to providing customers with the absolute best-in-class carwash product and customer service. We have state-of-the-art technology, products, and chemicalsas well as a dedicated workforce to serve our communities. Our mission is to produce anexperience of unmatched speed, shine and service.”

Flagship Carwash Ashburn is offering free car washes via text-in code through Feb. 28.Customers may text the keyword FLAGSHIP to text code 30400 to receive their barcode to redeem at the Ashburn location.