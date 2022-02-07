Loudoun Chamber Offers Businesses Expert Guidance on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility 

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce today launched itsDiversity, Equity, Inclusion & AccessibilityToolkit, which offer area businesses and nonprofits access to the latestinformation and best practices on a wide variety of DEIA policies and procedures.

The program is the product of the Chamber’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) Initiative, launched in 2019 to build and sustain an equitable and inclusive business environment in Loudoun County and to become a model for the implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion strategies that advance education, innovation, and economic growth in Northern Virginia.

“Drawn from a wide variety of respected resources onDiversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility, this toolkit is a valuable resource for all business and nonprofits who are looking to incorporate DEIA practices into their organization, attract and retain talent as well as increase business opportunities,” stated DEIA Initiative Chairwoman Angela Mitchell.

The toolkitoffers three sections: Awareness, Action & Spotlights. Each section provides resources, articles, tools, upcoming featured webinars, and spotlight businesses implementing DEIA.

“I am very proud of the work the DEIA Committee has done to research, vet and compile the vast array of resources contained in the Loudoun Chamber’sDiversity, Equity, Inclusion & AccessibilityToolkit. I hope that every Loudoun business takes advantage of this free resource to improve every facet of their operations,” said Loudoun Chamber Chairman Shawn Mitchell.

To learn more about the Loudoun Chamber’s DEIA Committee atLoudounChamber.org/initiatives.

The 2022 Sponsors for the DEIA Initiative are Diversity Sponsors Northwest Federal Credit Union and You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia; Inclusion Sponsor, The Community Foundation for Loudoun & Northern Fauquier Counties; and Accessibility Sponsor, The Arc of Loudoun.