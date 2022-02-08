6 Middle Schools Earn ‘Schools to Watch’ Designation￼

Six Middle schools have been named “Schools to Watch,” a designation awarded to schools that are deemed academically excellent and socially equitable.

Belmont Ridge Middle School, J. Michael Lunsford Middle School, Mercer Middle School, Seneca Ridge Middle School, Smart’s Mill Middle School, and Trailside Middle School were among the 13 public middle schools in Virginia to earn the designation. The schools are re-evaluated every three years.

The schools will be recognized during the March 8 School Board meeting.