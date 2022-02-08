A New Deal: Gregory Under Contract to Buy Mobile Home Park

Just a few weeks after news that prospective buyer Darius Saiedi was not proceeding with the purchase of the Leesburg Mobile Park community, a new buyer has the property under contract.

David Gregory, who had previously pitched his former Graydon Manor property as a location to relocate displaced residents of the mobile park, confirmed toLoudoun Nowthat he has a ratified contract on the property.

Gregory declined to provide further contract details, but said those would be announced later in the week after he met privately with Leesburg Mobile Park residents. He is also expected to elaborate further on his plans for the property, which includes 75 mobile home units.

Residents of the mobile home community and town leaders were prepared for another buyer to come forward quickly to pursue purchase of the land just outside of downtown Leesburg. Some council members had gone so far to suggest that the town government look into purchasing the property to guard it against redevelopment, or involve local nonprofits to look into what could be done to keep the community together.

Gregory said he and Councilwoman Suzanne Fox had spoken about the property and whether he would be interested in acquiring it.

Fox confirmed that Gregory was “one of the parties I was communicating with looking for a possible solution for the trailer park.”

“He has indicated that he has no intention of displacing anyone. I’m excited and I’m happy for the residents. I’m also pleased that we’re able to reach a solution that did not cost taxpayers a single penny,” she said.

Mayor Kelly Burk said it was “interesting” to hear that Gregory has a contract on the property and was eager to hear what his plans will be, and how it will affect the families living there.

“My hope is that he will keep in mind that there are 75 families that live there that need housing, and that whatever he chooses to put in there will take that into consideration,” she said.

krodriguez@krodriguez