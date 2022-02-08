Department of Education Seeking Summer Meal Partners

The Department of Education is seeking partner organizations for its Summer Food Service Program, which provides meals to children while on summer break.

Last year, the program’s 160 partner organizations served over 13 million meals to children across the Commonwealth.

Community partners are reimbursed for meals and administrative costs. The program operates at sites such as schools, churches, and non-profit organization.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and allows organizations to combine meal distribution with other activities in communities where at least 50% of the children are eligible for free and reduced school lunches.

For information on applications, go to doe.virginia.gov/support/nutrition/programs/sfsp.shtml