Washington Commanders Player Charged with Manslaughter in 2021 Crash

Washington Commanders cornerback Deshazor D. Everett is charged with involuntary manslaughter, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation of a Dec. 23 crash that left a woman dead.

According to the report, Everett, 29, of Ashburn, was traveling more than twice the posted 45 mph speed limit on Gum Spring Road when his 2010 Nissan GT-R left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over. The victim, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas was a passenger in the car.

Peters was transported to StoneSprings hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Everett turned himself into authorities at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon. He was held on a $10,000 bond.