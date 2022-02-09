Council Priorities Guide Proposed $153M Leesburg Budget

Priorities established by the Leesburg Town Council during a spring 2021 strategic planning meeting laid the groundwork for Town Manager Kaj Dentler’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.

Dentler on Tuesday unveiled his proposed spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year—a $153 million budget and accompanying 17.6-cent real estate tax rate.

The proposed tax rate is lower than the town’s current tax rate of 18.4 cents per $100 of assessed value. That decrease largely is attributed to the dramatic climb in assessments, with residential assessments up by 13% across town, and a more than 15% growth for all taxable properties in the county seat. The equalized tax rate, where the average residential tax bill would remain flat, is 16.6 cents. Should the council choose to adopt the equalized rate, which Dentler has said he does not recommend, the council would need to trim $1 million from the proposed budget.

If the council adopts the proposed 17.6-cent rate, most residential real estate tax bills would see an increase. Single-family homes would see an average monthly increase of $9.33; townhouse owners would see a $4.67 monthly impact; and condominium owners would see an average increase of $1.42 per month.

Dentler said the 17.6-cent rate, along with tapping excess funds in the town’s Unassigned Fund Balance, allows the council to fund the proposed General Fund enhancements guided by its strategic planning session. A recent presentation to the council by the town’s financial advisor noted that a growth in revenues and the influx of federal funding has allowed reserves to eclipse the town policy of maintaining an amount equivalent to 20% of General Fund expenditures.

Dentler is proposing to use $1.4 million from the unassigned fund balance to pay for a number of one-time General Fund expenses. Those include several IT upgrades, including $100,000 for an upgrade to the town’s phone system; $500,000 for additional video storage; and $350,000 for a second fiber connection for the Leesburg Police Department.

IT was one of the five areas of emphasis identified by the council during its strategic planning meeting, and laid the foundation for Dentler’s proposed enhancements. In addition to IT, the council identified economic development, the Legacy Leesburg Town Plan, the environment, and emergency preparedness as priorities.

On economic development, Dentler has proposed the creation of a new position—a small business development coordinator, budgeted at $120,000. Noting the cessation of the Mason Enterprise Center incubator effective June 30, Dentler said it was important for the town to have its own staff person devoted to the needs of small business owners in the town. There has also been $75,000 in funding budgeted to lease space in the town to house both that staff member and, potentially, the Loudoun Small Business Development Center, which is located in the MEC. He said the current first-floor MEC space at 202 Church St. SE is being explored as one option, but it remains to be seen what that building’s owner plans to do with the space. Dentler also has proposed a one-time cost of $100,000 for the development of an economic development strategic plan, which would be funded out of the unassigned fund balance.

On planning, Dentler has proposed another new General Fund position, at $125,000. That staff member would focus on both the Zoning Ordinance rewrite and the adoption of capital intensity factors for the town, an initiative that both the Planning Commission and Town Council have supported. Dentler said the current town staff does not have the bandwidth to take on those two large-scale projects itself. A Zoning Ordinance re-write alone, which is typically undertaken after the adoption of a new comprehensive plan, can take 18 to 24 months, or even longer if there is not a staff member or consultant to support it, he said. The council is expected to adopt the new Legacy Leesburg Town Plan before May 1.

The $335,000 needed for a Zoning Ordinance re-write and the $250,000 development of capital intensity factors are proposed to be funded from the unassigned fund balance, along with a $250,000 town-wide traffic study that was proposed by the Planning Commission.

Dentler has proposed two other new positions in the General Fund, an IT systems analyst and customer support for the IT Department. These positions would allow senior level IT staff to focus on bigger-picture initiatives and projects and not have them pulled in to assist with day-to-day IT troubleshooting, Dentler said.

On emergency preparedness, Dentler is proposing to add $500,000 to the town’s annual snow removal budget, as those operations in the past couple of fiscal years have regularly eclipsed $1 million. Traditionally, the town has only budgeted a few hundred thousand dollars, $605,000 this fiscal year, and drawn the remaining needed funding from reserves following the winter weather season.

The Utilities Fund’s proposed $52.8 million fiscal year 2023 budget includes funding for three new positions and $21 million in capital projects. A 4.5% rate increase for water and sewer users is planned for the year as part of the fourth year of the five-year plan adopted by the council.

The six-year Capital Improvements Program includes 81 projects, including 14 new projects. Fiscal Year 2023 includes $52 million for 46 projects. Two projects Dentler highlighted include funding to either renovate or raze the 16 Wirt St. property, which the town recently purchased to allow for the potential future expansion of Town Hall.

Another project that could generate a significant amount of resident interest is the construction of a pedestrian trail connecting Old Waterford Road to Morven Park. Dentler said town staff has worked with both Morven Park and the nearby Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center to gain easements that would allow for the construction of the trail, should the council support it.

On the capital projects budget, town staff is dealing with some expected cost increases on projects attributed to supply chain issues and inflation. The Leesburg Police Department headquarters expansion is estimated to have a cost increase of $3 million, but that could change for better or worse when the project goes to bid. The Lawson Road pedestrian crossing project has also increased by at least $500,000.

Dentler has proposed a budget schedule for the council that pegs budget adoption March 22. Additional work on the budget is expected during the council’s regularly scheduled meetings on Feb. 22, March 7, and March 21. A public hearing on the budget is planned for March 8, and a hearing on the tax rate for March 22. The council was expected to host a public hearing on the personal property tax rates—which are proposed to remain unchanged—Tuesday, after this paper’s deadline.

The proposed budget will be available at leesburgva.gov/budget.