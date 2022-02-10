Leesburg Could Reconsider Mask, Vaccine Mandates

Declining COVID cases and the hopeful move from pandemic to endemic has Leesburg Town Council members considering when it should end its mask and vaccine mandates.

The subject was first brought up at the tail end of Monday night’s work session, when council members Kari Nacy and Ara Bagdasarian requested the discussion be planned for the council’s Feb. 22 meeting. Many localities and major metropolitan areas have begun to roll back their COVID-related mandates as the latest Omicron surge declines locally and in most parts of the U.S.

Among the data Bagdasarian asked the staff to have ready for the upcoming meeting is the percentage of town staff members and county residents who are vaccinated, current ICU bed capacity at Inova Loudoun Hospital, trends on new COVID cases in Loudoun, and an update on the employee testing program for those exempted from the town’s vaccine mandate for medical or religious reasons.

Leesburg’s vaccine mandate for its staff and most of its board and commission members took effect Jan. 11, the date by which all non-exempt employees and advisory body members needed to be fully vaccinated.

The town first instituted a mask policy for its government buildings May 27, 2020, in accordance with then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 63, said Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett. The mask requirement for vaccinated individuals was lifted on May 14, 2021, but reinstituted for all individuals Aug. 6 when the Delta variant began to cause COVID cases to yet again spike in the region.

Nacy and Councilwoman Suzanne Fox have attempted on several occasions to get council support to rescind the Oct. 11 vote on the vaccine mandate, but their council colleagues have always voted to remove such an action from their agendas, with that most recently occurring on Tuesday.

Ahead of the again successful vote to adopt Tuesday’s agenda without allowing a vote on rescinding the vaccine mandate, Fox implored her colleagues to “drop this draconian vaccine mandate.” She pointed to the loss of several town employees, most notably within the Leesburg Police Department, and cited court cases that successfully overturned similar mandates.

Mayor Kelly Burk said neither the mask nor vaccine mandates were ever intended to be permanent, and the council always expected to take another look at both when COVID cases abated.

“When we get to a point where the virus is becoming endemic, which I hope will happen in the very near future, that is when we will look at the mandates and can we do away with these,” she said. “We can agree to disagree. … but [the mandates] have most certainly made us safer.”

krodriguez@loudounnow.com