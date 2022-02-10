Loudoun Winds Down COVID-19 Clinic, Testing￼

As demand wanes at both its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Dulles Town Center and its twice-weekly testing events, the Loudoun government will wind both down at the end of the month.

The county’s final drive-through COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25, and the county will permanently close its mass vaccination clinic at Dulles Town Center after Saturday, Feb. 26. The county is planning to open a smaller vaccination site afterward, but details have not yet been announced.

The remaining testing events will be held Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This Friday, Feb. 11, testing will be at Dulles South Recreation and Community Center in South Riding. Testing Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 will be at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in Leesburg, entering from Crosstrail Boulevard, and on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25 will be at Franklin Park near Purcellville.

The testing events are free and open to all, with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments are necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

People seeking a test may register in advance online in English and Spanish/Español.

According to the announcement, the county will continue to monitor local data and state and federal recommendations to determine whether the county should restart community-based testing in the future. Both testing and vaccines also remain available throughout the community. Also, every household on the United States is eligible to order four, free at-home COVID-19 tests through a federal government website, covidtests.gov.

The county will continue to provide first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, as well as boosters, through the regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, Feb. 26. People who receive their first dose of Pfizer vaccine within 21 days or first day of Moderna vaccine within 28 days of the clinic’s closure will need to get their second dose from another provider.

County Administrator Tim Hemstreet has said he would likely recommend the Board of Supervisors end their two-year local state of emergency at the beginning of March.