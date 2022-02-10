PEC Raises Dulles Solar Concerns￼

The Piedmont Environmental Council, while applauding Dulles Airport’s plans for a utility-scale solar array on more than 800 acres of airport property, is pushing for less impact on undeveloped land.

The airport plans to lease the land to Dominion Energy for the project. The environmental advocacy group supported the concept of solar development on the site, which is near industrial and commercial development, but argued the solar panels should as much as possible go onto rooftops at the airport.

The council pointed to a draft environmental assessment by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority finding that 272 acres of utility-scale solar over parking lots and on rooftops could provide about 80% of the 100MW planned for the project.

The airports authority will prepare responses to the council’s comments on the draft environmental assessment before submitting a final report to the Federal Aviation Administration for review.