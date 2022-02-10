Pickleball Growing at Community Centers, Schools

By Tim Farmer

A triumphant smile spreads across Bud Klein’s face. At 91, he’d just landed a shot along the edge of the court that his decades-younger pickleball opponent had no chance of returning. It was a Saturday morning at the Carver Senior Center in Purcellville, and Klein was right where he likes to be—on the court.

“Nice shot,” said his opponent, and a few spectators waiting their turn to play break into applause. After a moment the chatter resumes, underlining the social aspect of one of the fastest growing sports in America.

Pickleball is particularly popular with the over-55 set, in part because it’s not as stressful on the body as tennis. But it also affords exercise and a chance to interact for the players, many of whom are retired and sometimes isolated.

“It’s a great sport,” said Klein, a retired merchandising manager for a line of department stores, and entrepreneur who launched his own stores. “It gets me out of the house.”

He and fellow Carver Center regulars Denise Amonson and MatthewGallellihelped bring indoor pickleball to Purcellville, even though Klein had never played before. “I’d watched people playing in Leesburg, and it looked like fun,” he said.

With the determination you might expect from a man who was an Air Force drill sergeant during the Korean War, he convinced the Carver Center to allow players to place tape on the floor of the building’s multipurpose room to mark court boundaries until permanent lines were painted. One of the players bought and donated a portable net, and after the first game Klein was bitten by the pickleball bug. “I was hooked,” he said.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, with players—usually two per side like doubles tennis—using paddles to whack a perforated plastic whiffle ball over a net. The sport was inadvertently invented in 1965 when two fathers in Washington state, their kids bored on a nice day, cobbled together ping pong paddles, a badminton net, and a whiffle ball for an improvised game. Today, more than 4 million people play the sport, according to USA Pickleball, the sport’s governing body.

At age 91, Bud Klein is one of the driving forces behind the growth of pickleball in Loudoun. Photo by Tim Farmer

That popularity comes at a price, though. Demand for court space is growing fast, especially indoor courts during cold or wet weather. The Carver Center is one of five senior centers in Loudoun that offer indoor pickleball for members, who must be at least 55 to join. A number of the county’s parks, community and recreation centers also offer the sport for all ages, though most of these are outdoors.

A recent agreement between Loudoun Parks and Recreation and Loudoun Public Schools will see two existing tennis courts at four of the county’s high schools painted this summer to add lines for 16 pickleball courts, which occupy about half the space of a standard tennis court. Portable nets that can be rolled into place are included in the approved plan, which will be absorbed into existing budgets.

Supervisor Juli Briskman (D-Algonkian) brought the matter before the joint Board of Supervisors/School Board Committee, and the proposal was approved late last year.

“In future years, we would continue to paint pickleball courts on two tennis courts at each high school when the tennis courts were scheduled for renovation,” according to Don Treanor V, the school division’s facilities manager.

Park View, Potomac Falls, Tuscarora, and Woodgrove high schools will be the first schools to see the new courts beginning this summer. The courts will be available to the public when not in use by the schools or approved organizations.

“People were determined to play,” Claire Smith, communications manager for Loudoun County Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, said in an email. “We don’t see the trend slowing down. The sport has gained fans of all ages.”

Phil Baldwin returns a volley during a recent pickleball match at the Carver Center in Purcellville. Photo by Tim Farmer

Popularity among younger players is driven at least in part by pickleball clubs forming at some county high schools, according to Phil Baldwin, USA Pickleball ambassador for western Loudoun, and a certified coach and instructor. “It’s a great sport where students can find an alternative to traditional sports,” he said.

The need for more indoor courts remains strong, though.

“Just last year, during the pandemic, the number of pickleball players in the U.S. increased 23 percent,” he said, quoting statistics from USA Pickleball. As a volunteer pickleball ambassador, one of Baldwin’s jobs is to push for more opportunities to play the sport. “Western Loudoun desperately needs a year-round, climate-controlled, dedicated indoor pickleball facility.”

Where to play

Indoor courts:

Loudoun Senior Centers

Memberships to Loudoun Senior Centers is $32 per year for county residents, and covers all centers. Must be 55 or older.

Ashburn Senior Center

20880 Marblehead Drive

Ashburn VA 20147

571-367-8340



Carver Senior Center

200 Willie Palmer Way

Purcellville, VA 20132

571-258-3400



Dulles South Senior Center

24950 Riding Center Drive

South Riding VA 20152

571-258-3456



Senior Center at Cascades

21060 Whitfield Place

Sterling VA 20165

571-258-3280



The Senior Center of Leesburg

102 North Street, N.W.

Leesburg VA 20176

703-737-8039

Recreation/Community Centers

Fees apply and vary by center. Limited days/times.

Claude Moore Recreation/Community Center

46105 Loudoun Park Lane

Sterling VA 20164

571-258-3600

Dulles South Recreation/Community Center

24950 Riding Center Drive

South Riding VA 20152

571-258-3456

Ida Lee Park Recreation Center

60 Ida Lee Drive NW

Leesburg VA 20176

703 777-1368

Lovettsville Community Center

57 E. Broadway

Lovettsville VA 20180

540-822-5284

For-profit, membership required



Michael & Son Sportsplex at Dulles

21610 Atlantic Boulevard

Sterling VA 20166

703-430-9966



Outdoor Courts

Franklin Park

17501 Franklin Park Drive

Purcellville VA 20132

540-338-7603

Gwen Thompson Briar Patch Park

21660 Sterling Boulevard

Sterling VA 20164

703-777-0343

Loudoun Valley Community Center

320 W. School Street

Purcellville VA 20132

540-338-4122

Lucketts Community Center

42361 Lucketts Road

Leesburg VA 20176

703-771-5281

Potomac Green Neighborhood Park

20750 Marblehead Drive

Ashburn VA 20147

703-777-0343

Planned or under construction/renovation

Bles Park

44830 Bles Park Drive

Ashburn VA 20147

703-777-0343

Conklin Community Park

25701 Donegal Drive

Chantilly VA 20152

703-777-0343

Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park

Evergreen Mills Road

Arcola VA 20166

703-777-0343

Sterling Community Center (indoor)

120 Enterprise Street

Sterling VA 20164

703-430-9480