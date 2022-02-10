Purcellville Bike Park Plans Advance, Concerns Raised over Location

The Town Council on Tuesday night advanced plans to build a bike park, but some residents have raised concerns about its proposed location in Dillon’s Woods at the Fireman’s Field complex.

The project is proposed by a team of volunteers led by Michelle Caudill, in the memory of her son Adam who was an avid cyclist. The Town Council in December endorsed the concept and on Tuesday night members restated their commitment to seeing her vision become reality.

The town staff has been working with Caudill to flesh out the design of the park with special attention given to the protecting the mature trees in that area of the town-owned complex, which has emerged as a top concern about plans to build the park behind the Busch Tabernacle along 20thStreet. The latest plan envisions a 0.8-acre footprint containing four of the park’s towering oaks.

In addition to protecting the trees, some area residents have raised objections to having active recreation in that quiet area of the town-owned park.

Caudillsaid she has worked to address all concerns.

“I can assure you every tree has been considered. I have never learned so much about trees in my entire life,” she said.

Another hurdle will be winning permission from theDepartment of Historic Resources, which holds a conservation easement covering Dillon’s Woods. The department must find that the project complies with the easement terms. Providing information needed for that evaluation will require money, costs the volunteer group doesn’t want to incur until the town has signed off on the location.

Because the park is expected to be given to the town following its completion, the town staff also is seeking authority to be involved with the design and construction to protect the town’s future interest in the park’s operation and maintenance.

The council voted unanimously to assist in securing the easement determination, to get the town’s advisory committees involved in the review, and to provide staff support as needed. The motion also stated a commitment to move forward with the park even if another location is needed and to hold a ceremony in June—on Adam’s birthday—to celebrate the project.

“I can assure you I will do everything possible to make this happen,”Caudill said.“I hope no one in this room ever loses a son or a daughter. The only way another would truly understand why this project is so important is if you have lost a child. Otherwise, I don’t know how to explain the pain in my heart and the purpose this park has given me to honor my son. I want to create this bike park in memory of Adam. He was 15. He was awesome. And he loved Purcellville and he loved riding his bike.”