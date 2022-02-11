￼Masks Could Be Optional in Loudoun County Schools, Soon

A bill that would make masks optional in Virginia schools is moving swiftly through the statehouse, heading to the House floor tomorrow, only three days after its approval in the Senate.

Senate Bill 739, introduced by Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-12) and replaced with a substituted by Sen. Chap Peterson (D-34), would prevent school divisions from requiring masks in schools.

The bill passed in the Senate with a 21-17 vote on Wednesday. After being referred from the House Committee on Education today on a 12-10, the full House of Delegates vote on the bill, where Republicans hold a 52-48 majority.

While most state laws take effect July 1, legislators could implement an emergency mechanism, so that mask mandates could be lifted immediately. The bill would need to make it to Gov. Youngkin’s desk, where he would send the bill back through each chamber with an emergency clause. Such a clause would require a majority of yes votes in both chambers.

Although Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on his first day in office to exempt students from mask mandates, many school divisions, including Loudoun’s, continue require masks, citing the provisions of last year’s Senate Bill 1303 directing divisions to adhere to CDC mitigation guidance on COVID-19, enforcing mask mandates as a layer of recommended mitigation.

In Loudoun, the division reported that 21 students have been suspended for not adhering to the mandate. A group of families, after months of calling for School Board members to revoke the masking policy during public comment sessions, resorted to theatrics during the Feb. 8 meeting. Students delivered baskets of affidavits, calling for the School Board to cease and desist with its policy. During public comment, students who’d been suspended said they were being deprived of an education for following the governor’s order.

Three Loudoun families—joined by Gov. Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and state superintendent Jillian Ballow—have filed a Circuit Court lawsuit challenging the division’s making policy. On the other side, 11 families of special needs learners, including two from Loudoun, are challenging the executive order in federal court, claiming it violated their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Seven school divisions are also suing over the executive order and won a restraining order permitting the continuation of their mask mandates.

In the debate on the Senate floor, supporters of the bill argued that masks do not provide sufficient health protection to offset the harm experienced by students and that parents should have the rights to make such decision. Opponents said it was wrong to take away from local school boards the ability to respond to health emergencies in their communities, noting the bill is not limited to the current COVID pandemic.

In the Senate vote, Loudoun’s representatives split on the bill. Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-27) and John Bell (D- 13) supported the bill; Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) opposed it.

In the House education committee vote Friday, Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) supported the bill and Del. Suhas Subramanyam D-87) opposed it.

Representatives for the Virginia Education Association addressed the General Assembly, opposing the bill, because of the implications it might have on school divisions controlling their own programming.

“Is it wise for the state to make critical, over-reaching decisions that impact the health and safety of individual districts—during a pandemic with ever changing dynamics at varying levels throughout VA? No,” Loudoun Education Association president Sandy Sullivan said.

In Loudoun, the spike in cases from the omicron variant are abating, as the seven-day average for new cases is down to 136. That’s a stark drop off from its pandemic-high of 862, recorded just over a month ago on Jan. 8.