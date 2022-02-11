Boysko, Subramanyam Decry ‘Political,’ ‘Quid Pro Quo’ AG Investigation

Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33) and Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) decried Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’s investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools as a political move at a Friday morning press conference in Richmond.

“The attorney general has made it clear that this will be a rigged, politicized investigation and politicize the events that have taken place in Loudoun to make himself look good, rather than actually do anything to help protect kids in our schools, and give parents peace of mind,” Subramanyam said during the Feb. 11 event.

They also denounced what they called a quid-pro-quo arrangement in the officeunearthed by WRIC-TV reporter Ben Dennis, who found an email the same day Miyares fired the University of Virginia general counsel in which the Attorney General’s special assistant for investigations inquired about taking that job “when the Loudoun County investigation wraps up in a few months, assuming it is done well and the AG looks good.” Klarke Kilgore, the office Chief of External Affairs and Policy, replied, “we will absolutely keep you in mind!”

“In return for rigging the investigation to make the Attorney General look good, the Attorney General is firing nonpolitical attorneys for people who do this and handing out promotions to them,” Subramanyam said.

Boysko also pointed to Miyares’s decision to fire many attorneys including the UVA general counsel, who was also investigating the Jan. 6 riots, and hire a deputy attorney general, Monique Miles, who had praised the rioters and espoused elections conspiracy theories online. Miles resigned after those statements were found.

“Mr. Attorney General, we must know: You’re either with us or against us in democracy,” Boysko said. “You’re either protecting the Constitution, and upholding the actual rule of law, or against it. You’re either supporting our country and our commonwealth or you’re against it, and I hope that the Attorney General denounces this kind of behavior. This insider quid-pro-quo does nothing but harm the people of Virginia.”

In a statement in January, Miyares wrote, “Loudoun County Public Schools covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain, leading to an additional assault of a young girl.”

“I think anytime there is something dealing with children we need to fully investigate it, however I don’t that this is going to be a clean investigation. I think they made their decision before the election, and they are going to get the outcome they wanted from political motivation,” Boysko said.

Miyares’ office responded with a statement calling the actions of the Loudoun representatives “shameful.”

“The Office of the Attorney General is dedicated to discovering the truth about what happened in Loudoun County this past year, because every Virginia family deserves answers. The fact that two Loudoun County officials want to deny the public the truth is shameful,” stated Victoria LaCivita, spokeswoman for the Office of Attorney General. “Nothing about this investigation is partisan or political. The Special Counsel leading this investigation is Theo Stamos, a Democrat and former elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in Arlington County.

“Uncovering the mistakes that led to two minors being sexually assaulted at school shouldn’t be partisan, and will not be reversed,” she said.

Although Miyares announced the investigation before the election, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on his first day also signed an executive order requesting Miyares investigate the county school system.