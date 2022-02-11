DCR Takes Ownership of 280 More Acres for Future Loudoun State Park￼

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation has accepted a 280-acre parcel at the Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship for the future Sweet Run State Park in western Loudoun.

The nonprofit Blue Ridge Center has been managing the preserve, owned by the Robert and Dee Leggett Foundation, for 22 years, and will continue to manage the property for the state.

“Since shortly after the foundation acquired the 884 acres in 1999, the land has been cared for and open to the public for research and appropriate recreation,” stated Bob Leggett, president of the Robert and Dee Leggett Foundation. “This transition to becoming a state park will ensure the land will remain protected and available to the public in perpetuity.”

“We look forward to continuing our management of the land using best practices of biodiversity conservation, cultural heritage and outdoor recreation. Since there is no funding yet in the state budget for the site, the board will continue to depend on our visitors and friends for their generous donations to keep the trails open and the natural and historical resources protected,” stated Blue Ridge Center board of directors President Gregory Miller.

It is the latest step in a project that has been underway since at least 2012 to bring a state park to Loudoun. Then-Gov. Bob McDonnell announced plans for the park in northwestern Loudoun just before leaving office in 2014. Since then, efforts have focused on transferring the land to the state government.

The next major hurdle was cleared in 2018 when Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a budget allowing DCR to accept that donated land. Loudoun County, the Leggett Foundation and the Blue Ridge Center have worked to transfer the land at next to no cost for the state, which has not allocated budget to buy the land.

The Leggett Foundation in 2015 donated 604 acres near Neersville to theOld Dominion LandConservancy, which then donated to the property to the Department of Conservation and Recreation in 2016. In October, the Leggett Foundation sold an additional 280 acres for $2.9 million; the county government paid for the property, and the Old Dominion Land Conservancy held the title until it could be donated to the state.

“The Old Dominion Land Conservancy is thrilled to have played a key role in bringing a new state park to western Loudoun County,” stated Old Dominion Land Conservancy Executive Director Henry Stribling. “We worked closely with our private and local public partners to protect both parcels of this site to ensure the public can enjoy this part of Virginia’s heritage.”

“It’s exciting to be able to begin developing long-term plans for this new state park in Loudoun County,” stated Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker. “As we move forward, we will seek to engage stakeholders in our planning processes as we move those plans toward implementation.”

“As the property transitions into a new state park, we are grateful that the Blue Ridge Center for Environmental Stewardship will continue with the conservation and education efforts they have steadfastly participated in for the last 20 years,” stated acting DCR director Frank Stovall. “We thank all the partners involved, including Loudoun County and the Old Dominion Land Conservancy, for ensuring that this special place is preserved for future generations.”

“We are grateful that the various partners on this project worked collaboratively to develop a plan that will offer the residents of Loudoun additional recreational resources embedded in a preserved, natural environment,” stated County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).