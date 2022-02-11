Loudoun Biz Tax Filings Due March 1

Owners of business equipment located in Loudoun County as of Jan. 1 must declare it for taxation to the Commissioner of the Revenue by midnight, March 1.

The office recently issued notices of business tax filing requirements including the necessary account number to enable taxpayers to report. They can report original cost, year of purchase and item description at loudoun.gov/efile. The license tax or fee can then be paid at loudoun.gov/paytaxes.

Semi-annual bills for this equipment will be issued by the Loudoun County Treasurer and will be due May 5 and Oct. 5.