Loudoun County CFO Romanchyk Honored￼

County supervisors sent off Loudoun’s Chief Financial Officer a resolution honoring her more than a decade of a service to the county.

According to a resolution passed Feb. 1, the day of her retirement, she came to Loudoun on Sept. 19, 2011. During hre tenure, she rose from controller to chief financial officer, along with leadership roles in professional organizations like the Virginia Government Finance Officers Association. Recently, she helped develop the county’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing Program. She also is partly to thank for the county’s flawless triple-A credit rating.