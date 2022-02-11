Sheriff’s Office Searches in Sterling for Escaped Suspect

Update: At 9:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect has been retaken into custody.

Residents in the area of Church Road and Holly Avenue can expect an increased law enforcement presence this morning as the Sheriff’s Office searches for a man who escaped police custody Thursday night is believed to be in the area.

According to a 7:50 a.m. report, deputies were searching the area for Millah Grant, a 21-year-old Black man who is handcuffed and a wearing a black coat, black pants, and flip-flops.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.

Grant was initially taken into custody on charges oftrespassing and assault on law enforcement at a residence in the Parc Dulles apartments.He fled on foot while handcuffed and reportedly changed clothing with the assistance of a friend.