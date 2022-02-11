Sterling Man in Custody After Overnight Police Search

A Sterling man arrested for trespassing Thursday night now faces felony charges after leading law enforcement officers on an overnight chase.

Mi-Allah J. Grant, 21, initially was arrested Feb. 10 after deputies responded to a domestic-related call at the Parc Dulles apartments. As deputies were discussing with the family member how he entered the apartment, Grant began to intervene and attempted to prevent the deputy from further investigating. He then refused to follow the deputy’s commands, and as the deputy attempted to detain him, he began to resist. A struggle ensued and it was discovered he was carrying a firearm. The firearm was secured, and Grant was taken into custody as he continued to ignore the deputies’ commands, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies were clearing the scene, the Grant complained he needed his handcuffs adjusted. When the deputy removed him from the patrol car, he fled on foot to a wooded area.

A search was conducted in the area overnight by deputies and K9 Units with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, the Fairfax County Police Department helicopter, and a K9 Unit with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Grant was located at approximately 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 morning inside the screen porch of a home in the area of Midday Lane.

He is charged with two counts of felony assault and battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and one count of preventing law enforcement from making an arrest. He also is charged additionally with larceny of alcohol, destruction of property, and unlawful entry of property.

Grant was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Grant is known to local authorities. Three years ago he was involved in another incident involving a weapon at Heritage High School in Leesburg.