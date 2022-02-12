Letter: Peter Fedders, Leesburg

Editor: It’s strange these days to see bipartisanship anywhere. It’s stranger for that bipartisanship to be used to give Dan Snyder a billion dollars in state bonds.

The talk of a new multi-billion-dollar football stadium in Loudoun has been in the news with state senators and Gov. Youngkin showing intent to pass “legislation to convert the state’s existing baseball stadium authority … into an entity that could oversee the financing and construction of a new National Football League stadium.” This “authority” would have unaccountable power to take land and money for a billionaire’s ego project. Loudoun leaders need to reject a new stadium authority and reject a new Commanders stadium in Loudoun.

With new sports stadiums come promises of “it pays for itself,” economic development, and Super Bowl dreams, but modern-day stadiums are nothing but a drain on taxpayers, traffic headaches, low-wage jobs for a few days a year, endless demands for infrastructure improvements, and rapid requests for stadium updates. Del. Barry Knight of Virginia Beach claims that this is “not just a stadium,” a common catchphrase to sell citizens on stadiums that are empty 96% of the year.

The latest “it pays for itself” idea is the billion-dollar bond idea passed in the Virginia House Committee on Appropriations. Sen. Saslaw (D) of Fairfax touted this plan as free of taxpayer burden. “It does not create a penny of debt,” he told the committee. This bill claims taxpayers won’t pay for the stadium. The bonds would be paid for by a “projected $3 billion in tax revenue from the new stadium” over 30 years. That means any local tax revenue from the stadium would not come to Loudoun but back to the state to pay back the bond. In reality, rosy revenue projections often fall short for these stadiums.

These projects also move fast; when the Atlanta Braves left Atlanta for Cobb County in 2013, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners had only two weeks to dig through a complicated 30-year deal. The public had less time to ask questions of local officials. Once a stadium authority passes in Virginia, Snyder and Virginia will immediately start negotiations on the stadium location. At that point, if the state wants the stadium in Loudoun, nobody here will be able to stop them. The traffic, congestion, and headaches will land at our feet.

And finally, stadiums across the country do not benefit taxpayers or their municipalities even with an honest partner. Snyder has destroyed the team’s reputation on the field and decimated its fanbase. He continues to be investigated for allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct that occurred here in Loudoun. The team is stonewalling the release of last year’s investigation. The team culture is now under study by Congress. Is this an honest partner Virginia wants to enter a 30-year billion-dollar relationship? We can’t hold Snyder accountable for what he has done to this team, but our elected leaders can by saying no to a stadium in Loudoun.

Peter Fedders, Leesburg