Loudoun Deputies Investigate Fatal Crash

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a Sterling man Friday night.

According to the report, Cristopher A. Lavayen, was driving on Russell Branch Parkway in the area of Kincora Drive around 9 p.m. Feb. 11 when the 2020 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway. The vehicle crashed through a fence, ran over an embankment, and overturned in a retention pond.

Lavayen was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator T. Bradley at 703-777-1021.

It is the second highway fatality in Loudoun County during 2022.