Chimney Fire Sparks South Riding Blaze

Two residents were displaced following an early morning fire at their South Riding home.

According to Loudoun Fire-Rescue, at approximately 4 a.m., Feb.14 county dispatchers received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a fire in their Aythorne Lane home.

Units from Dulles South, Brambleton, Kirkpatrick Farms, Ashburn, and Fairfax County were dispatched to the call. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story, single-family home with significant fire from the garage that spread into the living areas. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters remained on scene performing overhaul and salvage operations.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined the fire was accidental, caused when fire escaped the fire box or flue into the chimney enclosure, and extended into the home. Damages were estimated at $555,000. No injuries were reported.

The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.