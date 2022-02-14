Fox Announces Leesburg Mayoral Run

Leesburg’s mayoral contest is now a two-woman race.

Councilwoman Suzanne Fox announced this week that she will eschew a re-election bid for her Town Council seat, and instead will challenge Mayor Kelly Burk for her seat.

Both Burk’s and Fox’s seats are on November’s ballot, along with the seats of Vice Mayor Marty Martinez—who has also announced he will not seek re-election and instead will run for the newly-drawn 29th District House of Delegates seat—and Councilman Neil Steinberg, who has not publicly announced his plans.

Fox is currently in her second four-year council term, and Burk in her third two-year mayoral term. For Fox, she said sees a race for the mayor’s chair rather than her current council seat as “necessary.”

“This is all or nothing,” she said. “I believe in term limits. I was not going to run for a third council term. However after these past few months I looked at the way things were handled and it really bothered me more than I think anything has ever bothered me. I don’t see this [campaign] as easy, I see this as necessary. I see this as necessary now so I’ll take the chance.”

Fox said that many constituents had encouraged her over the years to consider challenging Burk for her seat. But what ultimately pushed her in that direction was the council’s October decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for its employees and most of its board and commission members. It’s a decision that both she and Councilwoman Kari Nacy opposed, and one that they have unsuccessfully attempted to get their council colleagues to reconsider on numerous occasions.

“The process was flawed, there was no data presented or even considered,” she said. Fox also criticized the way employees and board and commission members who did not wish to comply with the mandate were treated by the town government, particularly those who did not want to share private medical information. That negative image, she said, “comes from the top.”

Fox also criticized Burk for the excessive partisanship that has existed on the council the past several years.

“The mayor should set the tone for the way that the Town Council operates and collaborates. And when the mayor is pushing partisan policies and proclamations that are both unnecessary and divisive, it makes it much more difficult for council members to work productively together, as they are often torn between partisan loyalties and effective working relationships,” she said.

Partisanship can also unnecessarily hinder the Town Council’s relationship with its own constituents, Fox said. That’s something she seeks to change if elected, she said.

“No one should ever feel uncomfortable approaching the mayor or anyone on the council because of political differences. The mayor of Leesburg represents all of Leesburg, not a political party,” she said.

Putting the partisanship aside is one of the platforms Fox ran on in her State Senate bid in 2019, when she lost to incumbent Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33). She said her other three main priorities of transportation; better processes for land development applications, regulatory issues, and interactions with the business community; and term limits for the mayor and council.

On transportation, Fox said there is a need to explore creative solutions for congestion and other transportation-related issues. She pointed to the two traffic lights on East Market Street, at the intersections with Fort Evans Road and Plaza Street, that continually back up traffic.

“We’re told time and again there’s no fix for that. Sure there is, if we get creative,” she said.

One example would be looking into removing the crosswalks at the intersections and installing pedestrian bridges, she said.

On fixing land development applications, regulatory processes and the town’s relationship with the business community, Fox said the approach to fixing zoning issues is too often waiting until there is a complaint to rectify a problem. She also expressed her concerns about the draft Town Plan update, Legacy Leesburg, for lacking predictability, which she said will pose a challenge to both current and prospective businesses.

“It’s aspirational, its 30,000 foot. No one is ever going to know where the target is,” she said.

Lastly, on term limits, Fox said she would lobby for the General Assembly to support a Town Charter change that would allow Leesburg to have term limits for its mayor and council members. She said, in her opinion, two four-year terms for a council member and three two-year terms for the mayor—the number of terms she and Burk have served in their respective seats—should be the limit.

“I think that change needs to be had. It’s wanted. I think there’s a thirst out there to keep moving in a direction where we have new thoughts and ideas,” she said.

Fox said she has filed all her necessary paperwork and expects to be certified to be on November’s ballot this week.