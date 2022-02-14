House Passes Bill to Make Masks Optional
In a party-line vote, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates voted 52-48 today to approve Senate Bill 739, which prohibits mask mandates in local school divisions.
The bill, introduced by Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-12) and replaced with a substitute by Sen. Chap Peterson (D-34), moved swiftly through both chambers in less than a week, and will likely be signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin either today or tomorrow.
Youngkin touted the bill as a win after it passed in the senate with a 21-17 vote Wednesday.
“Parents are now empowered to decide whether their children should wear a mask in schools,” Youngkin said in a statement after the vote. “I promised that as governor, Virginia would move forward with an agenda that empowers parents on the upbringing, education, and care of their own children. I am proud to continue to deliver on that promise.”
Youngkin signed an executive order on Jan. 15 seeking to make masks optional in schools, although many school divisions, including Loudoun, continued to require them, citing last year’s Senate Bill 1303. That bill requires school divisions to adhere to CDC COVID-19 mitigation guidance “to the greatest extent practicable.”
Most bills don’t take effect until July 1, but it is expected that Youngkin will send the bill back through each chamber with an emergency clause. Such a clause would require a majority of yes votes in both chambers.
Two Loudoun County families are participating in a lawsuit over the removal of the mask mandates, which argues that removing the mandates will violate special needs students’ rights to an education under the ADA.
Eve Hill, an attorney on the case, said that because the language is the same in the bill and the executive order, she believes the lawsuit will continue.
“Ensuring that they’re safe in school is an accommodation. … The order has to give way to federal law. We’re certain that we’re correct on the law, we’re just hopeful we can get that decided quickly before children are hurt by the executive order,” Hill said.
The mask issue has divided Loudoun families and teachers. Some families have pressed for an end to the mask mandate. The division reported last week that 21 students had been suspended for flouting the mandate.
The Loudoun Education Association has expressed support for continued masking. LEA president Sandy Sullivan addressed the Senate on Wednesday.
“Is it wise for the state to make critical, over-reaching decisions that impact the health & safety of individual districts—during a pandemic with ever changing dynamics at varying levels throughout VA? No,” she said.
The bill, once Youngkin adds an emergency clause, may be back before both chambers within days.
4 thoughts on “House Passes Bill to Make Masks Optional”
from the article, “…The mask issue has divided Loudoun families and teachers.”
Of course it has and that’s why Youngkin seized on it. It’s a way be divisive (which wins support from the crowd that likes to give a middle finger to everything) and it’s not putting him at risk — he sent his kids to private school. Youngkin could have–as a good conservative should have–let local governments decided what’s best for their local constituents but that’s not what’s happening. Instead we get an overreaching government mandate from the folks who act like they’re all about freedom. We know it’s really the freedom to be more like them or too bad, buddy.
I support the gradual phasing out of mask mandates. But I also appreciate the position of attorney Eve Hill. She represents families with special-needs children. They could suffer catastrophically without the added layer of mask protections. The courts must decide what’s reasonable for their situation. Happy Valentine’s Day Loudoun!
The LEA president’s statement is absolutely comical, “Is it wise for the state to make critical, over-reaching decisions that impact the health & safety of individual districts—during a pandemic with ever changing dynamics at varying levels throughout VA? No,” she said.
What the [blank] do you think governments have been doing for the past 2 years? It has been non-stop overreach to the detriment of Virginia’s citizens and the world’s population.
We need to put all the partisan BS aside and consider that all scientific parties agreed that the goal was herd immunity so our medical facilities are not overloaded. If I remember it correctly the target was about 65-70%. NOBODY EVER said 100% protection! No vaccine nor any mask even provides 100% protection so why would it ever make sense t force children who have the lowest morbidity factors to bear the burden of excessive protections UNLESS THEIR PARENTS want that.
I hope our local hospitals will maintain enough inventory of anti-virals so if anyone in our community needs them they will get them before any serious effects get started. I think Mr. Youngkin is doing a good job so far so lets be supportive. 🙂