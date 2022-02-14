House Passes Bill to Make Masks Optional

In a party-line vote, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates voted 52-48 today to approve Senate Bill 739, which prohibits mask mandates in local school divisions.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-12) and replaced with a substitute by Sen. Chap Peterson (D-34), moved swiftly through both chambers in less than a week, and will likely be signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin either today or tomorrow.

Youngkin touted the bill as a win after it passed in the senate with a 21-17 vote Wednesday.

“Parents are now empowered to decide whether their children should wear a mask in schools,” Youngkin said in a statement after the vote. “I promised that as governor, Virginia would move forward with an agenda that empowers parents on the upbringing, education, and care of their own children. I am proud to continue to deliver on that promise.”

Youngkin signed an executive order on Jan. 15 seeking to make masks optional in schools, although many school divisions, including Loudoun, continued to require them, citing last year’s Senate Bill 1303. That bill requires school divisions to adhere to CDC COVID-19 mitigation guidance “to the greatest extent practicable.”

Most bills don’t take effect until July 1, but it is expected that Youngkin will send the bill back through each chamber with an emergency clause. Such a clause would require a majority of yes votes in both chambers.

Two Loudoun County families are participating in a lawsuit over the removal of the mask mandates, which argues that removing the mandates will violate special needs students’ rights to an education under the ADA.

Eve Hill, an attorney on the case, said that because the language is the same in the bill and the executive order, she believes the lawsuit will continue.

“Ensuring that they’re safe in school is an accommodation. … The order has to give way to federal law. We’re certain that we’re correct on the law, we’re just hopeful we can get that decided quickly before children are hurt by the executive order,” Hill said.

The mask issue has divided Loudoun families and teachers. Some families have pressed for an end to the mask mandate. The division reported last week that 21 students had been suspended for flouting the mandate.

The Loudoun Education Association has expressed support for continued masking. LEA president Sandy Sullivan addressed the Senate on Wednesday.

“Is it wise for the state to make critical, over-reaching decisions that impact the health & safety of individual districts—during a pandemic with ever changing dynamics at varying levels throughout VA? No,” she said.

The bill, once Youngkin adds an emergency clause, may be back before both chambers within days.