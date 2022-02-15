￼Loudoun Judges Recuse Themselves from School Board Removal Cases

All five Loudoun County Circuit Court judges have recused themselves from the cases seeking to remove School Board members Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), signing a recusal order on Feb. 14.

Judge Jeanette A. Irby previously recused herself from the cases on Feb. 1. She is now joined by judges Douglas L. Fleming Jr., Stephen E. Sicavage, James P. Fisher, and James E. Plowman.

The Supreme Court of Virginia will designate a judge to hear the cases.

The group Fight for Schools, which collected signatures on removal petitions, is attempting to intervene in the cases. The group was granted the motion to intervene in a similar case to remove Leesburg District representative Beth Barts in October. That case became moot when she resigned.

“We respect the decision of the judges and look forward to the appointment of a new judge so that we can proceed with these cases,” said Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior.

The NAACP also filed a motion to intervene in the cases.

The NAACP will be represented by attorneys Phillip Thompson and Charlie King. King represented Barts in her removal case.

“This is a wise decision. The recusal order will be sent to the Supreme Court who will appoint a judge to hear both cases. This could take a few days or a few weeks,” King said. “Ms. Sheridan and Ms. Reaser have a right to a speedy trial. Whoever is appointed, I hope the cases are set for trial quickly. It’s unfair to the elected officials to have these cases linger.”

The representatives are facing a removal effort for their involvement in a private Facebook group, Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County, where members allegedly doxed people opposed to the school division’s racial equity work.