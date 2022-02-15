Applications Open for Loudoun Youth Leadership Program 

Applications are being accepted for Loudoun Youth, Inc.’s 2022 Loudoun Youth Leadership Program through March 31. This year’s Loudoun Youth Leadership Program session will be virtual and will take place July 11-15.

It is a week-long program designed to introduce youth to leadership concepts and to provide exposure and interaction with local business, government, and community leaders. The program is open to rising high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors, in public or private schools, who live in Loudoun County. Because the program will be virtual, attendance is not limited as it has been in past years.

Participants will hear from leaders representing a cross-section of business, government, agriculture, and technology. Breakout rooms will provide the opportunity for team-building experiences as well as workshops on exploring leadership skills, communication styles and high-performance teams.

“In the twelve years we’ve held the Loudoun Youth Leadership Program, hundreds of youth in Loudoun County have learned valuable skills about how to grow into future leaders in our community,” Loudoun Youth, Inc. Executive Director Steve Wolfson said. “The past couple of years, as we’ve had to pivot to a virtual program, the participants have adapted and continued to benefit from the focus on teamwork, leadership, and how to make a difference in their areas of influence. This one-week program will empower them as they make decisions about their future.”

Applications and program information may be found at loudounyouth.org. Tuition is $125/student. Financial aid is available.