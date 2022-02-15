Board Sends Loudoun Redistricting Map to Final Review￼

The Board of Supervisors on Feb. 15 picked a map of new local electoral districts to send for final tweaks and review ahead of a public hearing and adoption vote, opting for one drawn by Supervisors Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) and Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) and likely sketching the outlines of Loudoun’s next 10 years of elections.

That map was chosen by a majority despite a push by western supervisors Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) for one drawn and refined over time by the Coalition of Loudoun Towns. That plan sought to create two districts including large parts of western Loudoun—and giving the rural area more representation was a major topic of debate.

With the eastern parts of the county far more heavily populated, the COLT plan achieved balanced district populations by reaching into the suburban areas of the county; a northern district would wrap around south of Leesburg, including parts of town, while a western and southern district would reach all the way to Dulles Airport and the southeastern tip of Loudoun.

Buffington pointed to the COLT plan’s support in public comments. Of the hundreds of comments submitted on the redistricting options, the vast majority favored that option.

He also said that maps presented the best chance for getting two western supervisors who actually live in western Loudoun. While the Turner-Letourneau map would require at least one supervisor to live in western Loudoun, Buffington argued the other district—covering much of the Loudoun’s southern border including Middleburg, Aldie, areas south of Braddock Road, and part of Brambleton—would be more likely to elect a supervisor from the county’s suburbs.

“How do I know that? When I ran from Brambleton, was supported by all of the people from Brambleton, I became the western Loudoun supervisor for the Blue Ridge District, because everybody in Brambleton voted for me,” Buffington said. “All I had to do in the west was not get killed. Don’t get slaughtered in the west, win in my community and I win. Here I am, six years later.”

When Buffington was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2015, he lived in Brambleton. During his first term he moved to Purcellville.

He and Kershner also pointed to the workload resulting from the Letourneau-Turner map for the supervisor who would represent most of Loudoun west of Rt. 15.

“The data and public comment could not be more clear: the COLT plan best protects communities of interests. It’s overwhelmingly supported by our residents, even those in the east. And it meets all of our Board of Supervisors selected guidelines,” Buffington said. “… I think it’s clear that we pretty much have to select this plan if we’re listening to the public.”

But the majority of supervisors disagreed.

“The COLT plan outperformed all the others because it’s the only one that’s had an orchestrated, coordinated campaign in favor of it for the last several weeks, including members sitting up here on the dais,” Letourneau said.

Turner went further, calling those statements “deliberate mis- and disinformation.”

And supervisors also pointed out the population imbalance between east and west, a result, in part, of longstanding policy to restrict development in the rural west. Turner said the population of the rural west works out to around 12% of the county population—or about one seat among the eight district supervisors.

A third map, the Fechter plan, had been evaluated by county staff but not considered by supervisors on Feb. 15.

“If we’re going to say we’re not going to grow the west with people, you can’t also say, ‘but we want to have more supervisors.’ As it stands, you will have three supervisors in the Fechter plan or the Letourneau plan that have parts of the west: the chair, the person who lives there, and one more person,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “You will have three people, three of nine to cover parts—wholly or part of—western Loudoun County. When you have 52,000 people, 54,000, I don’t know what else you can ask for.”

And Randall pointed out that the Letourneau-Turner map would require at least one supervisor to live in the rural west.

“The ironic part of the COLT map is it’s the only map that will not require a supervisor to live in the west,” Randall said. “How are you going to fight about the fact that the west is so important, but then you could have all nine supervisors living in the east?” A map of the Letourneau-Turner plan, which will form the basis for Loudoun’s new local electoral districts. [Loudoun County]

Both of those plans had been evaluated by county staff members against requirements ranging from roughly equal population to preserving communities of interest, all passing that inspection. And despite their differences, supervisors were generally positive about the collaborative, nonpartisan process that created those plans. Both leading plans were created by teams of both Democrats and Republicans.

“I can honestly say that in this process, the one thing that really didn’t enter into it was what the political, partisan advantage could be in this type of situation,” Letourneau said. “To me, where I get frustrated as a citizen when I watch these redistricting processes, whether national or state level, is when it’s a pretty obvious partisan gerrymander to try to engineer a result.”

Supervisors voted in favor of the Letourneau-Turner plan 7-2, with Kershner and Buffington opposed.

There is another step: naming the new districts. County staff members have asked supervisors to choose those no later than March 15, so that they can be included in a public hearing planned for May 11.

The Letourneau-Turner plan creates a large western district including everything north and west of Leesburg. It includes the Clarkes Gap, Firehouse, Philomont and St. Louis precincts, stretching to the county’s southern border near Atoka, west of Middleburg.

The Town of Leesburg would have its own district, which would also include areas of River Creek to the east, as well as areas south of town to the Dulles Greenway and Sycolin Creek. Another district, south of Leesburg, would cover the rest of the county’s southern border, bringing together Middleburg, Aldie, areas south of Braddock Road, and part of Brambleton.

A district east of Leesburg would reach south along Belmont Ridge Road generally, including the large communities of Lansdowne, Belmont Country Club, and parts of Ashburn Farm and Broadlands. An Ashburn district would reach from Moorefield Station, sharing parts of Broadlands and Ashburn Farm, most of Ashburn Village, north to One Loudoun and east to Kincora, all south of Rt. 7.

A Sterling district would include Dulles Town Center, reach south from Rt. 7 and wrap around Dulles Airport to include industrial areas and Loudoun Valley Estates. A southeastern district would include the airport—which has no voting population—but densely populated areas including South Riding, Stone Ridge, and everything east of Gum Spring Road and south of Rt. 50.