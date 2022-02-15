Input Sought on Latest Purcellville to Franklin Park Trail Plan

With construction nearing completion on the trail between Round Hill and Franklin Park, county leaders are again looking at how to build a connection to Purcellville.

An online meeting is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the effort.

Under the proposal, the trail will begin as a 10-foot wide shared-use-path at Franklin Park and follow Franklin Park Drive to Business Rt. 7. There it will cross to the north side of the street and continue east into Purcellville, where it will transition to a 5-foot-wide sidewalk as it enters the town limits. This proposed sidewalk will terminate at the intersection of Main Street and N 28th Street, where it will tie in with the existing sidewalk.

The projected is only funded for design, with construction expected after Fiscal Year 2028, according to the county’s Capital Improvement program.

During the Feb. 22 virtual meeting, members of the public can learn more details about the project, ask questions, and provide input. Preregistration is requested for those wishing to ask questions.

Learn more at loudoun.gov/franklinparktrail. The proposed alignment of the planned Franklin Park to Purcellville Trail.