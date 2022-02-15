Loudoun Teaching Assistant Charged for Assaulting Student

The Sheriff’s Office charged a Loudoun County Public Schools teacher assistant for allegedly assaulting a Belmont Ridge Middle School Student on Feb. 8.

The school resource officer was notified by school personnel of the incident, and the case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Joshua Simons, 34, of Charles Town, WV, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday. He is charged with inflicting or threatening to create or inflict a physical or mental injury on a child in his care.

The student received injuries described as minor.

Simons was released on a personal recognizance bond.