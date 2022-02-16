￼Youngkin, Miyares, Loudoun Families Win in Court Over Mask Mandate

Circuit Court Judge James E. Fisher has granted an emergency injunction to the three families suing the School Board over its masking policy, allowing parents to opt out of the mask mandate in schools immediately.

The family, represented by the law firm Jones Day was joined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and state Superintendent Jillian Balow.

Fisher also denied a motion on behalf of the school division for a stay on the case. The division cited the lawsuit that ruled in favor of seven school divisions that sued over Youngkin’s executive order to end mandatory masking. Fleming said that since the policy was having a severe impact on students who were being suspended for not complying with the mask policy, it was important to hear the arguments immediately.

Fisher ordered that the punishments students suffered for defying the mask mandate should be expunged from their records. The school division has reported 21 suspensions for violations of the policy.

The attorney for the families said that the students were incurring irreparable harm every day the mask policy remains in place, mentioning that one of the families’ children has sinus issues.

“The board has done nothing to indicate whether they’ll let up on their policy if a stay is given,” attorney James Burnham argued on behalf of the families.

Burnham called the mask mandate “novel, untested and harmful.”

A deputy for the Attorney General’s office detailed accounts from students’ experiences in school when choosing to forgo masking.

“The children aren’t anti-masking activists,” he said. “What happened next was shocking… a campaign of segregation, ostracism, and isolation.”

He said that students who defied the mask mandate weren’t allowed to sit with their peers during lunch, despite their peers not wearing masks while eating, either.

During oral arguments, much of the discussion was about the authority of school boards in Virginia. Fisher noted that school boards are government bodies, though small. Burnham said that boards are not independent sovereigns, but should be implementing statewide authority, such as health and safety policies.

During the hearing, Loudoun County Public Schools announced that parents would be able to opt out of the masking policy beginning Tuesday, noting that Youngkin had just signed into law Senate Bill 739, the bill that will lift mask mandates beginning on March 1.

After the ruling, Youngkin released a statement celebrating both the passage of the bill and the win in Loudoun County Circuit Court.

“Today is a great day for Virginia’s parents and kids. Not only did we pass a bipartisan bill empowering parents to opt-out of school mask mandates, but also the Loudoun Circuit Court reaffirmed parents’ rights to have a say in their child’s health, education, care, and wellbeing,” he said.