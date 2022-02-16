General Assembly Joins Chase for Commanders Stadium￼

The Virginia General Assembly this week approved legislation creating a Virginia Football Stadium Authority, the first step in helping Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder build the team’s next stadium in the commonwealth—possibly in Loudoun County, the team’s corporate home.

The nine-member authority would include four members proposed by the team and at least three members living in the city or county where the project is proposed.

During the debate on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Richard Saslaw (D-35), of Fairfax, championed the deal as one that would insulate the state government from any costs associated with the project, while potentially generating up to $60 million a year in additional tax revenue for the state—and nearly as much for the host locality—over the 30-year life of the deal. Those figures are in addition to tax revenues that would be dedicated to help repay a potential $1 billion bond issue issued by the authority.

“We have no obligation whatsoever,” Saslaw said. If the deal faltered, that would be a matter between the authority, the team, and the bond holders, he said.

He said Snyder is envisioning a stadium that anchors a $2 billion mixed-use development with hotels, offices and retail uses on a larger campus, and the deal would be structured similarly to recent models employed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in Arlington, TX, and The Battery in Atlanta.

He said three Virginia sites were under consideration—one in Loudoun and two along the I-95 corridor in Prince William County.

“I cannot say this strong enough at this point: I have not talked to the Washington Commanders football team, and they have not, as far as I know, approached the county with any type of deal,” Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said Tuesday night.

The General Assembly’s bill has raised concerns in Loudoun about the state once again trampling local authority and revenues. Supervisors are concerned they won’t have a role in choosing representatives to serve on the proposed stadium, and that local tax revenue from the stadium property could be absorbed into the bond repayment stream.

“It’s so blatantly insulting that they would try to pass legislation where no one from the locality is appointed to the authority,” Randall said. “I mean, the bigfooting from the state on localities has got to stop. It just has to stop.”

Supervisors on Feb. 15 voted on what they would like to see in the proposed stadium authority, including that local taxing and land use authority be preserved, that the new campus have enough adequate infrastructure to support it, and that at least one member of the authority be appointed by the local governing body wherever a stadium site is selected.

“I could see, potentially, an enthusiastic state government pushing for a stadium or other large complex that would generate a lot of traffic, but the state would not provide funding for any road improvements needed to address that traffic,” said Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg).

And at least one county supervisor is dead-set against bringing the stadium to Loudoun.

“We really don’t want this in Loudoun County. Prince William can have it, DC can keep it, Maryland can keep it, wherever they’re at, they can stay there. I don’t want them in Loudoun,” Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said. “People are concerned about data center traffic—wait until we have an NFL stadium in Loudoun.”

Umstattd said her email has looked like Buffington’s, with constituents largely opposed to bringing the stadium to Loudoun.

But some others said the county should keep working to improve the legislation and see it where it goes.

“We’re in a situation with this overall discussion where it’s very difficult to evaluate at this moment, where essentially there’s working on specific legislative language in Richmond, related to a deal that doesn’t exist yet at a location that hasn’t be determined,” said Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles). “…Let’s just wait and let it develop and evaluate it as it comes, and if it makes sense for us, if there is an opportunity, then great, but we’ll do our work here to evaluate that when the time comes.”

In the Senate, Loudoun’s three representatives all supported the authority bill. In the House, delegates Dave LaRock (R-33), David Reid (D-32) and Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) supported the bill and delegates Wendy Gooditis (D-10), Karrie Delaney (D-67) and Kathleen Murphy (D-34) opposed it.

The Senate and House bills creating an authority differ—including on whether the authority-issued bonds must be repaid within 20 or 30 years or whether income taxes generated by the team will be redirected to the bond payments—meaning the final version likely will be hammered out in a conference committee later in the session.