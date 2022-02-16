School Board Meeting Interrupted by Demands

During the Feb. 8 School Board meeting, a group of parents and children opposed to the mask requirement in schools attempted to deliver hundreds of pages of affidavits to the School Board.

Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles) had the group deliver the documents to an administrator in the lobby of the boardroom. The group ceremoniously presented bins of what an organizer, who was moved to tears during the presentation, described as “notarized documents.”

The 14-page documents list numerous demands, including that $50,000 be awarded to each student in damages for every violation of their “Constitutional Rights to ‘freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’.” The complaint also included opposition to Critical Race Theory’s influence in schools and to transgender student protections.

“While these documents outline a number of concerns from community members, the papers are not legal pleadings and do not appear to have been filed in any court of law,” school division spokesman Wayde Byard noted.