Vehicles Damaged in Sterling Shooting

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting along Davis Drive in Sterling.

According to the report, the victim reported just before 9 p.m. Feb. 15 that he and a friend were in a parking lot along Davis Drive when they heard gunfire and saw an someone approaching his vehicle. The driver sped away, and the suspect discharged several rounds at his vehicle. The vehicle and two other vehicles parked in the area were damaged during the incident. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as being approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, and wearing all black with a black facemask.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.