￼Afghan Refugees Could Find Temporary ‘Safe Haven’ at National Conference Center

The Department of Homeland Security has notified Loudoun County authorities that refugees from Afghanistan could be staying temporarily at the National Conference Center as they wait to find their new homes in the U.S.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, as many as 1,000 refugees per month could be housed at the National Conference Center from February to September. It would be a “safe haven” facility as part of the federal government’s Operation Allies Welcome effort to help vulnerable Afghans, those who helped the U.S. during its 20-year war in Afghanistan, and their families. The program also includes COVID-19 isolation and testing, vaccinations and other medical services, and screening and support at a U.S. military base before connecting them to non-governmental organizations to help them find new homes in the U.S. The refugees will be provided with cash and cell phones from non-government organizations, and required to remain at the National Conference Center.

It is not the first time people fleeing Afghanistan have come through Loudoun, especially in the days after the U.S. ended its invasion and 20-year war. Dulles Airport has been a stop for many refugees, including on their way to a transition center set up at the Dulles Expo Center. Similarly, nonprofits and community groups have gathered supplies to help people arriving in the U.S. trying to escape violence, persecution, and the Taliban.

In a press release, Sheriff Michael L. Chapman expressed worries the refugees could be dangerous to have in Lansdowne, and that there is not a fence around the National Conference Center, which is located within walking distance of Riverside High School and Belmont Ridge Middle School.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security has said it would provide 15 Federal Protective Service officers for security at the conference center. Chapman dismissed that, saying Federal Protective Service does not have law enforcement jurisdiction in Loudoun.

“As I have a responsibility for the safety and security of Loudoun’s citizens, I want to ensure that our community is aware of the concerns we have raised and the expectations we have from our partners with the federal government. Currently, those expectations have not been met, and we continue to have concerns as to whether the NCC is an appropriate location to support this mission,” Chapman said. “We will continue to keep our community informed as this process continues. If the resettlement proceeds, we will work with the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and all stakeholders to ensure that appropriate resources are obtained for the refugees’ successful transition into the United States.”

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) also released a statement Thursday evening.

“I’m told that those who would be processed through the federal government’s Operation Allies Welcome are former Afghanistan residents who were allies of the U.S. during the Afghanistan war and who have been fully vetted outside the United States before being allowed to enter the country. We do not yet know whether DHS will choose to bring a safe haven facility to Loudoun,” Randall said. She said she expected a briefing from the federal government Friday morning and that the county would release more information if the government plans to use the site.