Google Gives $50K to The Friends of the Slave Quarters 

The Friends of the Slave Quarters received a $50,000 grant from Google’s data center community grant program.

The money will support the organization’s efforts to educate the community about the history of the Arcola Quarters of the Enslaved and curate stories that document those who were enslaved and their surviving families.

Located along Evergreen Mills Road and built on the grounds of the Lewis plantation circa 1800, the Arcola Quarters for the Enslaved has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2008.

The funds will be used to produce Community Arts presentations and kickstart the development of a documentary film. The grant also will support the development of next generation researchers with paid internships for high school and college students in underserved communities. Interns will spend time in the county’s historical archives and learn the trade craft of genealogist and history and family researchers.

“Located across the street from our data center, The Arcola Quarters of the Enslaved is in the heart of our community,” stated Laurel Brown, head of Community Development US-East for Google. “The Friends of the Slave Quarters are doing tremendous work preserving the history of the Arcola Quarters and sharing this important story with the community and beyond. They are also working to build a future generation of historians and preservationists through their internship program which makes us very proud to support them as they continue to serve the community.”

“Centuries ago, the fields surrounding the Arcola Quarters looked completely different than they do today,” said Larry Branch, president of the Friends of the Slave Quarters. “Today, they neighbor the Google data center. Preserving the history of the area and the quarters is imperative. Through supporters, like Google, we are able to ensure that the stories of our American ancestors are and continue to be told.”

For more information on how to become involved as an intern or a member of friends group as a volunteer, email arcolaquarters@gmail.com.