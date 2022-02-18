LEA Calls Collective Bargaining Allocation a ‘Scare Tactic’

The Loudoun Education Association is calling the proposed budget allocation of $1.6 million for collective bargaining a “scare tactic.”

The School Board has not yet voted to begin collective bargaining with the union, which sent a letter on Oct. 19 stating that the association had obtained the necessary membership to begin collective bargaining in the form of authorization cards signed by educators. But the division is requesting those membership cards before commencing collective bargaining; LEA has declined to provide them.

LEA President Sandy Sullivan said that members are concerned about privacy, although she said the division and LEA are in the process of sorting out a certification process.

The School Board’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget request, which has not yet been reviewed by the Board of Supervisors which provides most of the school system’s funding, calls for eight full time positions for collective bargaining. That includes a director of labor relations for $226,165, two supervisors of labor relations for $397,488, four labor relations coordinators, and an administrative assistant for $86,299.

“We believe dedicated positions for collective bargaining are not needed,” Sullivan said. “Also, we support not including collective bargaining positions in the budget without the School Board voting to adopt collective bargaining.”

State legislation passed in 2021 allowed public employees in Virginia to engage in collective bargaining with their employers. To represent a workforce, a union must prove support from a majority of employees in a defined bargaining unit.