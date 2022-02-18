Resident Sustains Burn Injuries in Sterling Fire

The Fire Marshal’s Office says that improper use of temporary electrical wiring caused the Friday morning fire that sent a man to a regional burn center for treatment.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Feb. 18, county dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a fire in a detached garage of a home on Lakeland Drive in Sterling. Initial calls reported someone may be trapped inside. Fire and Rescue crews from Kincora, Sterling Park, Cascades, Ashburn, along with units from Fairfax County were called to the scene.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke showing from the garage and a vehicle on fire inside. An injured adult was outside the structure.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, attributed to the use of temporary electrical wiring for permanent use. Damages were estimated at $210,000.

The injured man was transported to The Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The Fire Marshall’s Office urges residents to reduce the risk of this type of electrical fire by ensuring that extension cords and power strips are not used in place of permanent wiring. All major appliances such as refrigerators, dryers, washers, stoves, air conditioners, microwave ovens, etc., should be plugged directly into a wall receptacle outlet. For more electrical fire safety tips and fire prevention guidance, go to Loudoun.gov/FirePrevention or call Public Education Manager Lisa Braun at 571-258-3222.